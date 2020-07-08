Fox News:

He claimed to have discovered the hate-filled missive in his mailbox on June 23.

An Oregon politician has confessed to penning a racist letter to himself after he initially claimed it was anonymously sent to him, authorities said.

Jonathan Lopez, who is Latino and was a recent commissioner candidate in Umatilla County, claimed he discovered the hate-filled missive in his mailbox on June 23, the East Oregonian reported.

On his now-deleted Facebook account, he shared a photo of the letter, which said that Lopez and other “Mexicans” were “not welcome here,” according to local news station KEPR-TV.

Don’t waste your time trying to become anything in this county we will make sure you never win and your family suffers along with all the other f–king Mexicans in the area!” the letter said.

Lopez wrote in the post that he “holds no resentment for whomever wrote this,” the outlet reported.

“I’m just simply heartbroken for the lack of knowledge, education and respect missing,” he said. “I pray for you and wish you prosperity in your life.”

But when authorities followed-up with Lopez about the alleged incident, he confessed to writing the letter himself.

