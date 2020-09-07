New York Post:

Two people were arrested in Oregon’s capital on Labor Day as clashes between supporters of President Trump and Black Lives Matter activists descended into violence.

Chaos ensued Monday afternoon when more than 100 Trump supporters — including members of the all-male alt-right group the Proud Boys — arrived at the Capitol building in Salem, about 45 miles south of Portland, in a caravan of vehicles.

The group, waving Trump 2020 signs and American flags — and some carrying weapons — clashed with about 20 Black Lives Matter protesters gathered there.

The rival demonstrators fired pepper spray at each other — with at least one Trump supporter beating a Black Lives Matter protester with a baseball bat, and another Trump supporter spraying a fire extinguisher.

A witness told Reuters that about a dozen Oregon State Police officers initially stood by as Trump supporters charged at and hit Black Lives Matter protesters. But they later tackled and arrested two people who had been punching BLM demonstrators, the witness said.

