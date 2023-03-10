An accused Oregon murderer fled cops and busted out of a courthouse in a daring escape during his pretrial last month.

Edi Villalobos, 28, who was charged in the 2021 slaying of 33-year-old Artemio Guzman-Olvera, fled the Washington County Courthouse during the jury selection process on February 27.

Security cameras inside Oregon’s Washington County Courthouse caught two officers escorting Villalobos into the courtroom before sitting him down in a chair, removing both his leg shackles and handcuffs.

State law requires all accused persons to be unshackled from their restraints while in front of a jury so the restraints do not taint the jurors’ decision.

“Those were removed because of Oregon law,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Communications Sergeant Danny DiPietro. “When someone’s in a trial, and any of the proceedings that goes along with it, including jury selection, Oregon law requires us to remove those restraints, and we did that, obviously.”

