FOX NEWS:

After nearly a decade of delays, an Oregon man described as a “monster” and called the “worst of the worst” was sentenced Monday to 270 years in prison for the rape, sexual abuse, and torture of three young sisters he often offered to babysit.

Andrew Kowalczyk, 44, was also sentenced to a life term of supervised release after years of litigation and attempts to obstruct justice, including soliciting the murder of an assistant U.S. attorney.

Kowalczyk, who at 480 pounds was sitting in a wheelchair by the defense table, stuck his middle finger up at the judge and yelled, “You’re a corrupt piece of sh*t,” before being led out of the courtroom by four deputy U.S. marshals.

“It turns out that Andrew was actually a monster,” one of the victims, now 23 years old, told U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman at the sentencing hearing. “I know now that he was doing something to my sisters and I so that he could rape and molest us.”

The mother of the victims testified that Kowalczyk bought her girls, then 8 and 2-year-old twins, toys, clothing, diapers, shoes and even a birthday cake with their names on it. He also paid for their Portland, Ore., hotel rooms and would regularly babysit the children while the mother looked for work, according to court documents.

“In terms of the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, this defendant is the worst this courthouse has ever seen,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Kerin. “(Kowalczyk) showed no remorse. He will always be a predatory sex offender as long as he lives.”

More from Fox News