Oregon man, 19, caught on camera threatening to rape and kill his terrified black neighbors before stabbing their door with a knife and saying he wants them to be WHIPPED

This is the shocking moment a racist thug hurls racial slurs and threats of murder and rape at his terrified black neighbors at their Oregon apartment complex.Shirtless Dominic Austin, 19, is seen pounding on the door as he makes the sinister threats, pacing menacingly in front of the mother and daughters’ doorstep.He even stabs their front door with a knife and in one clip he can be heard saying: ‘I’ll f**king rape your daughter, b**ch.’ ‘You’re about to get murdered,’ he says in another, before ominously adding: ‘Call the cops, b**ch.’ He is also heard mumbling angrily about slavery, before asserting that he wants the women to be whipped.The tenants on the other side, Nubrittany Smith and her elderly, live-in mother Tasha, say they have been subject to such behavior since June and have filed a restraining order against Austin.However, Austin was only handed an eviction notice this week, before being arrested Wednesday for menacing the women and violating Smith’s August 23 protective order.

READ MORE