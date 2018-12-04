THE SUN:

MAGIC mushrooms could soon be legalised in one US state after officials took a step closer to a potential ballot on the issue.

Oregon’s Secretary of State approved the language needed for the ballot which means those in favour of decriminalising the psychedelic drug now need to get 117,578 signatures.

If they reach that target it could go to a vote in the 2020 general election, CNN reports.

And if successful the drug would then be legal and could be manufactured under a license.

The possession of psychedelic mushrooms is is currently illegal across America.

Some scientists say psilocybin – which is found in psychedelic mushrooms – could help reduce anxiety in people with cancer.

It could also be used as a treatment for anxiety, depression, and alcoholism.

Tom and Sheri Eckert, who are leading the petition, said: “The intent of the 2020 Psilocybin Service Initiative of Oregon is to advance a breakthrough therapeutic model currently being perfected in research settings at top universities around the world.”