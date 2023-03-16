A high school in Oregon has retracted an assignment that asked students to write a story describing a “sexual fantasy.”

Parents were outraged on learning students at Churchill High School in Eugene were asked to write a “Fantasy Story” that included a sex fantasy. The assignment originated from Canvas, an online learning management system.

“For those students who were absent, you will write a short story of a paragraph or two. This story is a sexual fantasy that will have NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),” the assignment reportedly said.

Students were also asked to use in the story objects like candles, massage oil, feathers and flavored syrup.

Kirk Miller, the teacher, added the “story should show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”

The task went viral after being posted to Facebook and parents were outraged.

READ MORE