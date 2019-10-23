BOSTON 25 NEWS:

Deputies in Oregon are searching for a child sex crimes suspect after he removed his ankle monitor and fled, authorities said.

According to KGW and KATU, 29-year-old Josiah Rosales was released on $125,000 bail Sept. 16, two months after he was charged with rape, sodomy, luring a minor, encouraging child sex abuse and other sex crimes, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

“Mr. Rosales had several conditions associated with his release, to include wearing a GPS ankle monitor at all times,” the post said.

But deputies learned Tuesday that the Aloha resident had cut his device, the Sheriff’s Office said. Search crews have not been able to find him, KGW reported.