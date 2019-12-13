FOX NEWS:

An Oregon panhandler was sentenced to 20 days in jail on Wednesday after wreaking havoc on five businesses in Portland because she said no one was giving her money.

Marlena Rochelle Neely, 30, told authorities she was homeless and had been asking people for $5. If they refused, Neely said she would shatter a window every time they failed to give her money because she was tired of people not helping her out, the probable cause affidavit stated, according to The Oregonian.

