Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has hit back at Western European critics, stating clearly that multiculturalism has no place in his country.The new statements come from an interview of Orbán by French politician Philippe de Villiers as part of the newly released book, I Pulled the Thread of Lies, and Everything Unravelled, according to a press release from the Hungarian prime minister’s office. “What outrages our opponents the most is the fact that in our Constitution we have written that Hungary has Christian roots; that here there is no place for multiculturalism; that a child has the right to a mother and a father; and that our nation has the right to defend its borders – which are also the borders of the European Union,” the Hungarian Prime Minister observed.

