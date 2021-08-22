Bizpacreview.com

A photo Vice President Kamala Harris posted of her departing late Friday night for Asia is once again earning her derision and mocking online for its “lack of self-awareness” given the timing of her trip and the still-chaotic situation in Afghanistan. Harris landed Sunday in the city-state of Singapore, located on the southern tip of Malaysia, on the first leg of a trip that will include a stopover in Vietnam. The purpose of the trip, according to reports, is to convey to both countries the Biden administration’s views regarding China’s rising influence and power in the region. After departing Friday night, Harris landed for refueling stops aboard Air Force Two in Alaska and Japan before arriving in Singapore where she was met by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. In addition to talks about China’s rise, Harris is expected to address Beijing’s attempts to dominate the South China Sea, one of the principal shipping lanes in the world where trillions in goods pass annually. Harris is scheduled to talk to Singapore President Halimah Yacob by phone and will also meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, reports said. Harris will also take questions from the press along with the prime minister. On Tuesday, Harris is scheduled to give a speech aimed at explaining how the Biden administration will focus on Southeast Asia, and will follow that up with discussions about supply chain concerns and issues with regional leaders.

