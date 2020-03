New York Post:

ou can’t keep a good woman down — but gravity can.

After taking an onstage tumble on Leap Day, Oprah Winfrey told fans on Sunday that she’s doing well and “only a little sore,” while also lamenting her meme-worthy move.

“Sunday reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme,” wrote Winfrey, 66, on Instagram. “But so grateful to be only a little sore.”

