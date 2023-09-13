Oprah Winfrey admits she was shocked by backlash and ‘online attacks’ over the fund she started with Dwayne Johnson to help victims of the Maui fires: ‘It’s sad that we’re in this state in our country’

Nearly two weeks after Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launched their fund to help Maui wildfire victims, Oprah is responding to the backlash.

Both Winfrey, 69, and Johnson, 52, committed $5 million each to get the People’s Fund of Maui started, stating in a video that the money would be directly distributed to those in need who were affected by the fires in the historical town of Lahaina.

However, many were angered that Winfrey – with a reported net worth of $2.8 billion – and Johnson – reportedly worth $800 million – are still asking for fans to chip in.

Winfrey appeared on CBS Mornings on Tuesday with co-author Arthur C. Brooks to promote their book Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.

During the extensive interview, Winfrey was asked about the backlash to the fund, which surprised her.

