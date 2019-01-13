Oprah, who gave Obama the nod in 2008, to interview Beto O’Rourke ahead of his 2020 decision

Oprah Winfrey might give former Rep. Beto O’Rourke a familiar boost. The entrepreneur and media personality is set to interview the potential 2020 candidate one-on-one next month live as part of her “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square.” Winfrey’s support once kickstarted the presidential ambitions of another junior Democratic legislator: Barack Obama. O’Rourke, a popular Texas Democrat, narrowly lost a hard-fought campaign for Senate in November to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who retained his seat representing the red state in the upper chamber.

