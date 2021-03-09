Breitbart:

Oprah Winfrey has called her interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “the best” of her career. In terms of royal interviews, it is certainly one for the ages – right up there with Martin Bashir’s infamous 1995 sit-down with Prince Harry’s mother that precipitated her divorce from his father.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s “divorce” from the royal family predated Oprah’s interview with the couple Sunday night on CBS. The legendary broadcaster is being hailed by her colleagues for scoring the first post-Megxit interview with the bitter duo. And it was definitely ratings gold for Oprah and CBS, pulling in over 17 million viewers (more than the Emmys and Golden Globes combined).

The biggest bombshell in the two-hour pre-taped interview was Meghan’s accusation – or “suggestion” as some media outlets are describing it – that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [her son’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

This allegation was made during a discussion about why Meghan and Harry’s son, Archie, was not given the royal title of prince and the privileges that go with it, including a taxpayer-funded security detail. This perceived slight to her son seems to be at the root of Meghan’s rift with her royal in-laws.

“What?” a shocked Oprah asked. “Who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan nodded, as if acknowledging the fact that she just kneecapped her in-laws.

“So, um,” she began to say, before a flabbergasted Oprah interrupted again, “There is a conversation — hold up. Stop right now.”

“There are several conversations. There are several conversations about it,” Meghan interjected.

“There is a conversation with you?” Oprah asked.

“With Harry,” Meghan clarified.

“About how dark your baby is going to be?” Oprah finished asking.

“Potentially and what that would mean and what that would look like,” Meghan replied.

