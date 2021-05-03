Pictured – Hannah Smit (LEFT), a Southlake lawyer who clerked for Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, defeated Ed Hernandez (RIGHT), a business consultant, in Saturday’s election

The New York Post:

A Texas school board has scored an overwhelming election victory to stop “critical race theory” and a new “cultural competence action plan” from being forced into classes.

The elections in Southlake on Saturday were so divisive that backers of the new anti-racism measures called on the Department of Justice to intervene — and even pop star Demi Lovato ripped opponents of the plan.

“It is horrifying to see how some of the parents … are literally FIGHTING to uphold white supremacy and are resisting the anti-racism work that is so needed,” she tweeted in January, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted.

Opponents, however, told a series of heated meetings for the Carroll school district that the plan created “diversity police” — and was effectively “reverse racism” pushing a “left-wing agenda,” the Dallas Morning News previously reported.

They even went to court and won a temporary restraining order to stop implementation, the paper noted.

Voters also sent a resounding message against the plan at the weekend election — with the two school board positions as well as mayor and city council seats going to opponents of the “cultural competence,” with each getting almost 70 percent of the vote.

“Critical Race Theory ain’t coming here,” tweeted the Southlake Families PAC that supported the victorious candidates in the wealthy suburb about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

