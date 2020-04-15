The Washington Times

‘Citizens are frankly tired of being treated like babies.’

Thousands of Michiganders protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order drove to Lansing, Michigan, for a mass ‘drive-by’ protest on Wednesday. The Michigan Conservative Coalition organized “Operation Gridlock” featuring protesters circling the Michigan State Capitol in their vehicles and honking their horns to show their opposition to the Democratic governor’s coronavirus-related restrictions. The protesters observed social distancing practices by remaining in their vehicles. “Our Governor and her allies are infecting ALL of us with their radical, progressive agenda,” the Michigan Conservative Coalition said on its Facebook page organizing the protest. “Dope stores? Open. Abortion clinics? Open. Churches? Shut down. Local businesses? Going broke!”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON TIMES