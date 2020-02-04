DAILYMAIL.COM

The Connecticut opera singer who rammed an SUV through security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago and narrowly escaped Secret Service gunfire will receive mental health treatment. Hannah Roemhild, 30, appeared in court on Monday, where her attorney David Roth described her ‘long history’ of mental illness and said she had failed to take her medications prior to leading a state trooper on a wild chase through Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday.

