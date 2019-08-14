Townhall.com:

All the gun control zealots out in full force last week have apparently gone to the beach. An alarming shooting took place at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Antonio on Tuesday. Local media reported that “multiple shots were fired on two floors targeting ICE officials.” But the Second Amendment saboteurs were AWOL. Hello? Hello? Anybody home? Federal government workers are under literal fire for enforcing our immigration laws and protecting America. But the left-wing Moms Demand Action ignored the story. So did the anti-gun Brady Campaign agitators. And the usual stampede of camera-hogging Democratic presidential candidates lost their unquenchable thirst for the spotlight to blame “hate speech” for inducing violence.

The vacuum is bipartisan. With few exceptions, Beltway Republicans have also lost their tongues when they should be relentlessly smashing the open borders wall of silence about this escalating anti-ICE terror campaign. The San Antonio attack comes just one month after an antifa extremist ambushed an ICE detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, armed with a rifle and incendiary devices. The vengeful antifa gunman had assaulted a police officer last year at the same location, received a wrist slap, and then published a manifesto that declared: “I strongly encourage comrades and incoming comrades to arm themselves.”