The open borders agenda of Germany saw net migration hit a record high in the country last year, yet the government is set to ease immigration standards even further.

According to Germany’s official statistician, Destatis, 2.67 million foreigners migrated to the country in 2022, while 1.2 million left, resulting in a record high net migration of 1.46 million people.

The number of people who entered the country was nearly double over the previous year, when 1.32 million migrants arrived compared to 994,000 people leaving Germany, public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

The main driver of the staggering increase was the war in Ukraine, which saw 1.1 million refugees flee West to Germany from the war-torn country. The statistician agency said that the main flows of Ukrainian refugees came between March and May of last year — shortly after the Russian invasion — before declining steadily from August of 2022.

While the arrivals of Ukrainians in Germany is a remarkable and sudden movement of people, it is only a small part of the over eight million Ukrainians said to have gone abroad to escape the war in total, the vast majority to European states.

