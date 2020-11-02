Seven dead and several injured in Austrian terror attack: Manhunt underway for ‘multiple suspects’ as gunman rampages through streets near synagogue and ‘another blows himself up’

Several people are thought to have been killed in a shooting rampage across six different places in Vienna

Police are urging people to avoid public transport and the Vienna city centre as they deal with the incident

There are reports of several attackers, with one accomplice said to have ‘blown themselves up’ amid rampage

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack’

At least seven people are thought to have been killed with several others injured in multiple gun and suspected suicide attacks near a synagogue in Vienna.

A huge manhunt is currently underway for several attackers armed with rifles with police confirming shootings at six different locations, starting near the synagogue at 8pm local time. They are believed to have exchanged fire with the attackers.

One attacker is thought to have ‘blown themselves up’ during the rampage with another arrested and one shot dead by police. A police officer is also thought to have been shot and seriously injured.

The rampage comes on the last evening before Austria goes into lockdown, with bars and restaurants in the country closed from midnight tonight.

Shocking footage showing a man carrying an assault rifle and sprinting through the streets of Vienna and firing off shots was shared on social media, though it is unclear if he is the gunman behind the attack. More distressing footage appears to show the moment a man is shot by the attacker.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described the shootings as a ‘hideous terrorist attack’.

He tweeted: ‘We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety.

‘Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack. I am glad that our police officers have already been able to eliminate a perpetrator. We will never allow ourselves to be intimidated by terrorism and will fight these attacks resolutely by all means.’

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told Austrian broadcaster ORF: ‘At the moment I can confirm we believe this is an apparent terror attack.’

He added that the attack was believed to have been carried out by several people and that all six locations were in the immediate vicinity of the street housing the central synagogue.

More at The Daily Mail