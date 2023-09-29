Open Borders Boondoggle: Biden Sends Millions to NGOs Aiding Illegals

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) aiding border crossers and illegal aliens are raking in millions in American taxpayer cash from President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), an accounting of public records shows.

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the administration was sending more than $12.2 million to NGOs like Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, United Way, Annunciation House, a Baptist Church association, an Episcopal Diocese, and Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, among others, for their facilitating illegal immigration.

Likewise, the taxpayer money is going to jurisdictions like Albuquerque, New Mexico; Brownsville, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; McAllen, Texas; Riverside County, California; El Paso, Texas; and Pima County, Arizona.

