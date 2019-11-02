100percentfedup.com:

LTC Alex Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant, made waves when he became one of Democrat Chairman Schiff’s top witnesses in his super-secret impeachment hearings in a bunker on Capitol Hill.

Vindman is being held up as a “Purple Heart” hero whose credibility is not allowed to be questioned by the media.

Alex Vindman was three years old when his family left Ukraine for America.

Alex’s twin brother, Eugene Vindman is currently working as an attorney at the White House. He’s a former Campaign Strategist for Democrat candidate for Congress, Bobby Saxon (GA District 10).