Legislation has been introduced in Ontario, Canada that would seek to enact “community safe zones” that would prohibit protests within 100 metres of a drag show or other 2SLGBTQI+ events with fines of up to $25,000.

The official opposition party in the Ontario Assembly, the Nouveau Parti démocratique de l’Ontario (NDP), introduced a private members bill that would empower the attorney general to temporarily designate specific areas as “safe zones” for 2SLGBTQI+ events such as drag shows.

The restrictions would penalise any anti-LGBTQ harassment, hate speech, or intimidation within 100 metres of a show, with fines up to $25,000.

NDP Assembly Member Kristyn Wong-Tam, a biologically female Chinese national from Hong Kong who uses “they/them” pronouns, introduced the bill, arguing that it is necessary for the government to impose public speech restrictions in order to protect gay and transgender people from the supposedly “deadly serious” threat they face from protests.

READ MORE