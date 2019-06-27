Only Warren, de Blasio willing to eliminate their own private health care, as Dems put on the spot during debate

FOX NEWS:

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, NBC moderator Lestor Holt asked which candidates would abolish their private health insurance plans in favor of a government option — only Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, D-N.Y., raised their hands.

Holt highlighted Warren’s support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., “Medicare-for-all” plan and asked if she would duplicate his proposal if she became president.

“So, yes, I’m with Bernie on Medicare-for-all and let me tell you why,” she replied. “I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke and one of the number-one reasons is the cost of health care. Medical bills. And that’s not just for people who don’t have insurance. It’s for people who have insurance.

More from Fox News

Advertisements