FOX NEWS:

During Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate, NBC moderator Lestor Holt asked which candidates would abolish their private health insurance plans in favor of a government option — only Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, D-N.Y., raised their hands.

Holt highlighted Warren’s support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., “Medicare-for-all” plan and asked if she would duplicate his proposal if she became president.

“So, yes, I’m with Bernie on Medicare-for-all and let me tell you why,” she replied. “I spent a big chunk of my life studying why families go broke and one of the number-one reasons is the cost of health care. Medical bills. And that’s not just for people who don’t have insurance. It’s for people who have insurance.