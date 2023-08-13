‘Only Two Genders’: Kari Lake Challenges NYT, WaPo Reporters to Milk a Bull to ‘See How That Goes’

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) took a swipe against gender ideology on Friday when she challenged reporters from the New York Times and the Washington Post to “milk a bull.”Visiting the Iowa State Fair, Kari Lake readied herself to milk a cow in front of reporters and asked the New York Times reporter to identify themself.“Which one of you is from the New York Times?” Lake asked.“I am,” a reporter responded.“You know there are only two genders,” asserted Lake.The reporter politely replied, “I just take pictures.”Lake continued making her point.“There are only two genders and they know that in Iowa,” she said. “I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”As Breitbart News reported last month, Kari Lake has been mulling over a possible U.S. Senate run in the wake of her unsuccessful run for Arizona governor.“Politics is gross. It’s a slimy business, but I think we need real people to be in it. And so I am contemplating running for office again,” Lake told Breitbart News. “I want everyone out there to know we have filed a notice of appeal on our case. We’re not giving up on securing our elections and reforming our elections, and we’re going to work through the court system.”

