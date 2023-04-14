The National Guard airman accused of leaking classified Pentagon dossiers in a chatroom made a panicked final call to his gamer friends before he was arrested.

‘Guys, it’s been good. I love you all,’ Jack Teixeira told the group of teens and young men with whom he is accused of sharing the trove of top secret documents about the war in Ukraine.

The 21-year-old was sitting on the porch reading a book when the FBI raided his North Dighton, Massachusetts home Thursday. Dressed in a t-shirt and shorts he was hauled in handcuffs to a heavily armored camouflaged vehicle.

Teixeira told fellow gamers last week: ‘I never wanted it to get like this. I prayed to God that this would never happen. And I prayed and prayed and prayed. Only God can decide what happens from now on.’

Teixeira was known for having a fascination with the military growing up. Indeed, he was serving in the same unit, the 102nd Intelligence Wing, that his stepfather Master Sgt. Thomas P. Dufault retired from four years ago.

READ MORE