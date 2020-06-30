BizPacReview:

A California man slammed the hypocrisy of the Black Lives Matter movement for ignoring his case when his son was murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Jamiel Shaw asked where the Black Lives Matter movement was when his 17-year-old son was shot and killed in March 2008 by an illegal immigrant and gang member, telling “Fox & Friends” on Sunday that supporters of the group only care if a police officer is involved in the death of a black person.

“It seems like Black Lives Matter only focuses on black people who were murdered by the police,” Shaw said.

“You know, my son was murdered in 2008, and I reached out to anybody that would listen, especially black people, because I thought for sure I would have a lot of support in the black community,” he said. “But, because of the illegal aliens and the way they get all the support in California, no one would jump on board because they didn’t want to have to, you know, justify the illegal-alien part. So, they just let me go by myself.”

Shaw recounted the horror of finding his son, Jamiel Shaw Jr., lying limp on the ground, “still holding his cell phone,” after being shot by Pedro Espinoza, who allegedly mistook him for a member of a rival gang. Espinoza was eventually convicted and sentenced to death but Shaw explained how his appeal for support from different groups and community leaders fell on mostly deaf ears.

“So I ended up being a conservative because that’s who reached out to me, the Republican people, conservative people started coming to me, and I started seeing through the liberals and the DEMs that they were just trying to use me,” he said, calling out the double standard on the left and the BLM movement.

