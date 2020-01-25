Breitbart:

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann returned to the March for Life on Friday, one year after the establishment media smeared him for being a racist.

“I will never pass on an opportunity to March for Life!” Sandmann wrote Friday on Twitter, sharing photos of him and a friend on the National Mall.

In January, Sandmann settled a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against CNN after the network and other media outlets falsely accused him and his classmates of seeking out and mocking Native American activist Nathan Phillips at the March for Life in 2019.

Footage later vindicated Sandmann’s claim that they were trying to defuse tensions with Phillips, who approached them first, along with a group of black Hebrew Israelites, who taunted Sandmann and his classmates for wearing red “Make America Great Again” hats after attending the March for Life.