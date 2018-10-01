THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

One kept her television on 24 hours a day in the aftermath to try to gather every detail that could help her understand what happened. Another delved into the attacker’s family history. Others have debated the case informally among colleagues and officially at professional conferences.

One year after Stephen Paddock killed 58 Las Vegas concertgoers, criminal psychologists and threat-assessment experts are still puzzling over why a wealthy, 64-year-old gambler committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Experts are used to finding answers as to why mass shooters commit their crimes, be it anger at co-workers or fellow students over perceived slights, terrorism or mental illness. Several hypotheses on the Las Vegas gunman’s possible psychopathy and desire for infamy have begun to emerge, but they are tentative and based on limited evidence—a troubling outcome for people whose job it is to look for clues that could help prevent such a deadly incident in the future.

“People are bewildered by the case—there’s a bewilderment, and there’s a horror,” said J. Reid Meloy, a forensic psychologist and clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego who often gets questions about the Las Vegas shooting at lectures and conferences. “The most troubling cases are those without an answer.”

A 10-month probe by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department turned up no evidence of Paddock’s motives after interviews with his relatives, girlfriend, ex-wife, doctor and casino hosts, as well as searches of his computers, phones and internet history. He left no manifesto or suicide note, wasn’t affiliated with a terrorist group and had no mental-health diagnosis that might explain his actions.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, head of the Las Vegas police, said upon the release of the final report in August that Paddock’s gambling losses may have been a factor; his bank accounts dwindled from $2.1 million to $530,000 in the two years before the attack. But the sheriff said investigators weren’t able to “definitively answer the why.”

“We wish we knew more about it,” said John Nicoletti, a psychologist and partner in the threat-assessment firm Nicoletti-Flater Associates. “With all the missing data, what everybody says, it’s just speculation.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal profilers are working on their own report on Paddock that is expected to be released soon. The top FBI official in Las Vegas said in a radio interview this summer that the report may not deliver “a definitive why.”

“It’s a puzzling case and a challenging case,” said Mary Ellen O’Toole, a retired FBI profiler. “In a lot of ways, he is an outlier.”

From the start, Paddock defied much of what professionals in this grim field have come to expect. Typically, mass shooters are younger men who nurse real or perceived grievances, according to a recent FBI study of 63 such attackers. Four out of five displayed some concerning behavior before an attack, including telling others on social media or in person of their violent intent.

Paddock was more clandestine. Video-surveillance footage shows him calmly gambling, eating and bringing more than 20 pieces of luggage up to his 32nd floor suite in the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in the days before the attack. The luggage contained an arsenal of semiautomatic rifles, and he turned his room into a sniper’s nest to rain bullets down on a defenseless crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival before killing himself on Oct. 1, 2017.