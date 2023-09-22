One Thousand Years of Jihad on the Oldest Christian Nation

The Islamic scimitar is rattling with Christian blood again.

In late 2020, war broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Two months later, peace was achieved on condition that the ancient Christian nation cede a portion of its ancestral land to its Muslim neighbor, namely Artsakh, since the twentieth century known as “Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The peace bought by such appeasement has been fickle at best. Just yesterday, Azerbaijan launched yet another full-scale military attack on the Armenians of Artsakh — after having besieged and starved them for nine months—prompting yet another “genocide alert.”

The fact is, no amount of appeasement short of total capitulation will ever satisfy Armenia’s powerful Muslim neighbors, Azerbaijan and its “big brother,” Turkey.

Appropriating Artsakh has always been only the first step of a larger project. As Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev once openly proclaimed, “Yerevan [the capital of Armenia] is our historical land and we Azerbaijanis must return to these historical lands.” He has also referred to other ancient Armenian territories, including the Zangezur and Lake Sevan regions, as “our historic lands.” Taking over those territories “is our political and strategic goal,” Aliyev maintains, “and we need to work step-by-step to get closer to it.”

But as Tigran Balayan, spokesman for Armenia’s foreign ministry, responded: “The statement about territorial claims of the president of Azerbaijan, a state appearing on the political map of the world only 100 years ago … yet again demonstrates the racist character of the ruling regime in Baku.”

This is a rather restrained and diplomatic way of saying that, not only are Azerbaijani claims absolutely false but they are also — as most falsehoods nowadays tend to be — the exact inverse of the truth.

