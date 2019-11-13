BREITBART:

Around one-third of young prostitutes in the Paris suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis are under 15, with some as young as just six, according to a local NGO.

The Observatory of violence against women in Seine-Saint-Denis published a study on underage prostitutes Tuesday, looking into 19 court cases in the juvenile court of Bobigny and around forty reports from French child protection services, France 3 reports.

The children in sex work in the controversial neighbourhood ranged from 17 to just six-years-old, with 89 per cent being prior victims of physical abuse and 40 per cent victims of prior sexual abuse, most of the abuse occurring within their own homes. 61 per cent of the mothers of the child sex abuse victims also reported domestic abuse as well.

Ernestine Ronai, head of the NGO, said that the goal of the study was to better understand the path that led to prostitution in order to better protect children in the future.