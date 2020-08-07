Public health experts and political leaders who say a vaccine is our only hope of stopping the spread of the coronavirus have some work to do.

One-third of Americans say they would refuse to be vaccinated, a new survey released Friday reveals.

The Gallup poll asked 7,632 respondents the following question: “If an FDA-approved vaccine to prevent coronavirus/COVID-19 was available right now at no cost, would you agree to be vaccinated?”

The results showed that only 65 percent of respondents said they would get a federally approved vaccine if it were ready today — leaving 35 percent admitting they would not.

Read more at New York Post