NEW YORK POST:

A third of Americans are unable to name all four of their grandparents, according to new research.

From knowing names of family members, tracing their family tree or knowing when their family came to America, the survey of 2,000 Americans found that many are clueless when it comes to their heritage.

The results suggest those with living elderly relatives may do well to take heed of the results and carve out time for a call or visit over the holidays — to learn about their family while they still can.

The results revealed that 34 percent can't presently trace their family tree past their grandparents, but even then, many respondents were missing some key information.

Twenty-one percent don’t know which city a single one of their grandparents were born in, and 14 percent don’t know what any of their grandparents did for work.

Conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Ancestry, the survey examined which aspects of their heritage people know, and which leave them confused.

The survey also found that a fifth of Americans (21 percent) are unable to name even one of their great-grandparents.

But while respondents may be lacking in information, results show that they want – and are willing – to learn.