Alexander Neville was experimenting with painkillers, when he took a pill that contained fentanyl. His mother, Amy, says she found him dead in his room on June 23, 2020. He was only 14.

“That single pill took his life, and we were very confused. Like, how could one pill kill him? But we quickly learned about illicit fentanyl, and the effects of it,” Amy Neville, of Orange County, Calif., told Yahoo News.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone, and the potent opioid is highly trafficked nationwide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the drug is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine and heroin.

Now drug cartels are distributing the lethal opioid in rainbow-colored pills that are apparently intended to appeal to children and teenagers. On Aug. 30, the Drug Enforcement Administration warned the public that the new pills are spreading quickly and targeting youth. So far, the pills have been seized in 21 states, DEA Administrator Ann Milgram said in a press conference Tuesday.

READ MORE