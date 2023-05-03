Atlanta Police have launched a manhunt after a gunman opened fire at a hospital, killing one and injuring three others.

Officers were called to Northside Medical Hospital Midtown, on West Peachtree Street, after reports of an active shooter inside a building at 12.30pm.

Sources claim that one of the victims involved in the shooting was the gunman’s mother, according to WSB-TV, though it is unclear if she was killed or injured.

Police have confirmed that three people have been transported to hospital for treatment while another was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers continue to search for any other victims.

Authorities say they are actively searching for the suspect, who is believed to be on foot and is ‘armed and dangerous’.

Images of the alleged gunman have been released by authorities, with the suspect still on the loose.

