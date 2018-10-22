THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

Nearly every other day for the last few years, volunteers from the Hong Kong Dolphin Conservation Society chartered a yacht to search for Chinese white dolphins at the mouth of the Pearl River where it meets the South China Sea. The estuary was once a sanctuary for this endangered species until the constant burr of jackhammering and welding chased them away.

Where once mostly freighters and tugboats plied the placid waters, this westernmost fringe of the Hong Kong archipelago mushroomed over the last several years into a sprawling construction site at sea. The largest of the islands, Lantau, is now lined with cranes and rigs for a rash of infrastructure projects.

This week, the most awaited among them — the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which will be the world’s longest crossing of its kind — will open to traffic.

More than a decade in the making, this combination of an underwater tunnel, bridges and artificial islands spans the Pearl River Delta and stretches longer than 14 Golden Gate Bridges lined up end to end.

However, what should be a celebrated feat in this Chinese metropolis built upon engineering marvels has turned controversial. Its much-delayed completion has resulted in significant cost overruns, and several workers were killed during its construction. The city’s budding environmental movement decries the destruction of marine habitat and the pollution that the increased traffic will bring, while casting doubt on economic benefits trumpeted by government officials.

An even greater concern for some is that the bridge marks Beijing’s first concrete move to subsume Hong Kong into a regional integration plan with mainland China called the Greater Bay Area, which encompasses a cluster of cities with a population of more than 60 million people.