Pictured – Anthony Blinken

Just the News:

Former CIA analyst and National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz says President Biden should replace Secretary of State Antony Blinken after a U.S.-China summit in Alaska this week dissolved into insults and little diplomatic progress.

“I think it was one of the most incompetent displays I’ve ever seen by an American diplomat,” Fleitz told the John Solomon Reports podcast. “Insulting the Chinese just before the talks begin, before the cameras causing them to lose face. I just thought, ‘This is amateur hour.'”

“Donald Trump knew how to deal with heads of state of our enemies. And these guys, I think they were just virtue signaling before the lapdog American media. It was a serious mistake and it set back our policies and it made them look inept because they weren’t ready for the counter attack by Chinese officials,” said Fleitz, who served as chief of staff on the Trump NSC.

“I mean, we gave them an opportunity to dress down the Secretary of State and National Security Advisor in front of the international press. What a disaster.”

Fleitz proposed a solution to avoid another “disaster” like this again: find a new Secretary of State who has “gravitas.”