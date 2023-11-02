One of the most extraordinary stories of Israel’s 9/11: Video shows the moment Hamas gunmen rake Muslim father’s car killing his wife… but that was just the start of his seven-hour epic ordeal to save his baby son

Taking out his mobile phone, Hamid Abu Ar’ara wants to show us a short video and then a photograph. It will not make for easy viewing, for any of us.

The film is taken from a traffic camera at a rural T-junction, not far from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip. It is 7.05am on the morning of October 7 – or ‘Black Saturday’ as Hamid and so many other Israelis describes the day.

As the footage begins, a black Hyundai appears from the side road. It stops, dutifully, because four motorcycles are approaching from the left. A fatal mistake.

Each bike carries two men and, as they turn into the road from which the Hyundai has emerged, each pillion passenger rakes the stationary car with automatic gunfire.

We can see the windows dissolve into a haze of glass, bullets bounce off the road. The car has stopped, for ever.

