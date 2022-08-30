NY Post

The majority of Americans believe political divisions have worsened since the beginning of 2021, a new poll finds — and two out of five think a civil war is likely to break out within the next decade. About two-thirds — 66% — say Americans have become more split politically since the start of 2021 and they are largely pessimistic about the future of the United States, with 63% saying they expect the separations to increase and 62% predicting political violence will worsen over the next few years, the YouGovAmerica poll shows. Only 8% say the country is less divided, the poll released Friday shows. Asked about the likelihood that the country will be riven by a second civil war in the next 10 years, 14% believe it is “very likely,” 29% say it is “somewhat likely,” while 24% opt for “not very likely” and 11% say “not likely at all.” The poll found 79% of Republicans believe the political divisions have worsened since President Biden took office in January 2021, compared to 59% of Democrats and 65% of independents.

