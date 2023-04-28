America is in the midst of a teenage mental health crisis, according to official data that suggests a staggering number of children are suicidal.

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that in 2021, 10.2 percent of US high school students said they had attempted to kill themselves in the past 12 months, up from around 8 percent in 2019

The CDC also found that 30 percent of 14-18-year-olds also said they had poor mental health ‘most of the time’. For girls, the figure was even higher — 40 percent.

The survey also found that one in three high schoolers are drug users, with one in six regularly using marijuana, one in four drinking alcohol and one in 16 on opioids.

Meanwhile, the report found nearly one in 30 students regularly walk around with a gun — at a time when the number of school shootings is rising, and firearms are now the leading killer of US children.

