More than one in four Anglican churches are no longer holding regular Sunday services, a report reveals.

Over one-quarter of all Churches within the Church of England are no longer holding regular Sunday services according to data released by authorities within the Christian denomination.

It is the latest piece of evidence pointing to the decline of Anglicanism in Britain, with a number of more Conservative churches mainly in Africa now in schism with the English church over its decision to start blessing gay marriages.

According to a report seen by The Times, the denomination now appears to be struggling to properly man its churches, with roughly 26 per cent of them reportedly failing to hold Sunday masses regularly.

READ MORE