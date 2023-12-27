One in five young Americans has a POSITIVE view of Osama Bin Laden

One in five young Americans has a positive view of 9/11 mastermind and Al Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, according to disturbing results of a DailyMail.com poll.The alarming survey also found three in 10 Gen Z voters believe the views of the anti-Semitic terrorist leader who slaughtered thousands of innocent people were a ‘force for good’.Family members of 9/11 victims said the findings are ‘horrifying’ and proof of a startling trend suggesting some in the younger generation are growing sympathetic to terrorists.

Another DailyMail.com poll in October found one in 10 voters under the age of 30 had a positive view of Hamas, despite the group’s murderous attack on Israel that killed more than 1,300 men, women and children.Bin Laden orchestrated the 2001 hijackings that killed 2,977 people and injured thousands at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He was also behind multiple plots that have slain countless others around the world.The relatives of the Americans he murdered 22 years ago fear his diabolical actions are quickly being forgotten.

