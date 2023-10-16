One in 10 members of Gen Z and young Millennials have a positive view of Hamas terrorists

One in ten young Americans aged 18 to 29 has a positive view of terrorist organization Hamas, despite the group’s murderous attack on Israel last week that killed more than 1,300 men women and children.

Although almost two thirds of all Americans take a negative view of Iran-backed Hamas, in an exclusive DailyMail.com poll, that number drops to 40 per cent among Gen Z and young Millennials.

At the same time they are the least likely age group to hold a positive view of Israel.

The results reflect how college campuses have become a flashpoint for protests against the conflict.

Controversy erupted at Harvard, for example, where the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee said Israel was ‘entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,’ even as evidence emerged that Hamas terrorist gunmen had murdered children.

