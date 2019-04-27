NBC SAN DIEGO:

A woman has died after shots were fired inside a Poway, California synagogue filled with people celebrating the last day of Passover. A suspect was taken into custody approximately two miles away from the synagogue while several patients were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A San Diego man with a rifle entered Chabad of Poway on Rancho Bernardo Road, west of Interstate 15 at 11:23 a.m. and opened fire on the people inside.

One woman died from injuries suffered in the shooting. A girl and two adult men were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, officials confirmed at a 2:30 p.m. briefing.

As the suspect fled the scene, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue at the time of the shooting opened fire on the suspect, missing the man but striking his vehicle, Sheriff Bill Gore said.