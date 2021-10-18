NY Post

A gunman opened fire on a group of students at Grambling State University early Sunday, leaving one person dead and several others wounded. The shooter opened fire at about 1 a.m. outside a dining hall where students were celebrating a homecoming event — forcing attendees to lock down and shelter in place. One victim was a student enrolled at the university. That person was being treated at a local hospital for unspecified injuries, the university said in a statement. The identities of the other seven victims have not been released. Police had not identified a suspect Sunday. Frightening cellphone footage obtained by KNOE shows the moments the shots were fired, sending students fleeing for their lives.

