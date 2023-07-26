ONCE AGAIN… Mayorkas Lies and Says Biden Regime Working to Secure Border After 7 Million Illegals Cross Into US – GOP Lawmakers Too Weak to Impeach Him

Gateway pundit

Once again, the compulsive liar told Congress that the Biden regime is working around the clock to secure the border. This is a complete lie. If Republican lawmakers were not so weak and timid this crook would have been impeached months ago.

Democrats can only get away with their lawlessness when Republicans are too weak to act. It’s getting old. As The Gateway Pundit reported three days ago – The total number of ILLEGAL aliens who entered the US under Joe Biden and Mayorkas’s watch is over 7 million individuals. Back in October 2022, the Federation of American Immigration Reform, or FAIR Organization, released their fiscal year 2022 immigration numbers. FAIR.org estimated that 5.5 million illegal aliens had entered the United States by crossing over the open border with Mexico since Joe Biden entered office. That number has reached 7 million today nearly one year later.

Read more