This was the first case of the plague in the continental US, and it hasn’t left since. This event was defined by government denials of a pandemic, racism and discrediting medical officials.

February 7, 2023, marks 123 years since the first major epidemic of the bubonic plague in the continental US after cases broke out in San Francisco. The plague epidemic lasted four years and resulted in at least 119 deaths. Most notable, however, is the fact that the very existence of the epidemic was denied for over two years by the California governor, which resulted in the epidemic worsening and establishing a foothold in the US that has never been fully eradicated.

