On-the-run Brooklyn gunman who executed his neighbor and the man’s stepson in cold blood is shot by cops during early morning standoff

A Brooklyn man suspected of shooting dead his neighbors over a noise complaint has been shot by police after a standoff, police said.

Bladimy Mathurin, 47, and his stepson Chinwai Mode, 27, were gunned down on Sunday following a reported noise complaint with a neighbor who they’d been warring with for four years.

Their neighbor and suspected gunman Jason Pass, 47, went on the run after the shooting.

He was shot by police after a standoff on Wednesday morning and taken to hospital after being shot; his condition is unknown.

Police said Pass barricaded himself inside a home in Bath Beach when the NYPD and U.S. Marshals tried to arrest him.

According to the New York Post, the shooting happened on the fourth floor of a well-known housing complex in East Flatbush, where Barbra Streisand and late The Wire star Michael K. Williams grew up.

The haunting footage begins with a man dressed in black, angrily pacing the hallway outside of an apartment. As the man paces, a woman in sweatpants and a tank-top emerges from an apartment as the situation escalates.

