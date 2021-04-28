A Washington Times commenter writes:

“Of the 12 million or so slaves sold into captivity by their African brothers to Spanish and Arab slave traders, about 388,000 went to the “Colonies”. The other 11.5 million went to Central and South America and the Caribbean.

This is according to Prof Henry Louis Gates ( Yes the guy who freaked out when police asked him for ID and caused then-President Barack Obama to lecture us about police “acting stupidly”)

When is BLM going to demand reparations from Africa?

Will they export critical race theory in Central and South America?

“It’s not all about you”, Prof Gates said speaking to American blacks. “Get over it.”

Slavery is but one part of the founding of the USA and still goes on guess where? Africa!

How Many Slaves Landed in the U.S.?

Perhaps you, like me, were raised essentially to think of the slave experience primarily in terms of our black ancestors here in the United States. In other words, slavery was primarily about us, right, from Crispus Attucks and Phillis Wheatley, Benjamin Banneker and Richard Allen, all the way to Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and Frederick Douglass. Think of this as an instance of what we might think of as African-American exceptionalism. (In other words, if it’s in “the black Experience,” it’s got to be about black Americans.) Well, think again.

The most comprehensive analysis of shipping records over the course of the slave trade is the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, edited by professors David Eltis and David Richardson. (While the editors are careful to say that all of their figures are estimates, I believe that they are the best estimates that we have, the proverbial “gold standard” in the field of the study of the slave trade.) Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.

And how many of these 10.7 million Africans were shipped directly to North America? Only about 388,000. That’s right: a tiny percentage.

